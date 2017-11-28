Report: Cris Cyborg vs. Holly Holm is Your UFC 219 Main Event

It looks like UFC 219 has its main event and there is no Conor McGregor, Tyron Woodley, Nate Diaz, or Tony Ferguson involved.

Recently, Lance Pugmire of the Los Angeles Times confirmed that a lightweight tilt between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Edson Barboza is the co-headliner for UFC 219. Fans were unsure of the match-up after “The Eagle” claimed he accepted a bout with interim 155-pound title holder Ferguson.

Since non-title bouts don’t take priority over championship fights, this would make Cyborg vs. Holm the headliner. Journalist Chamatkar Sandhu was quick to point this out:

UFC 219 takes place on Dec. 30 inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.