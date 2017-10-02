Report: Cub Swanson-Brian Ortega to Headline UFC Fight Night 123: Fresno

According to Cub Swanson, he will face Brian Ortega in the main event of UFC Fight Night 123.

“Main Event vs Brian Ortega December 9th UFC Fight Night in Fresno, CA,” Swanson posted on Instagram late Sunday night.

Swanson (25-7) has put together a 10-3 record inside the Octagon that includes four consecutive wins. He earned “Fight of the Night” honors in both of his most recent wins over Artem Lobov and Dooho Choi.

Ortega (12-0) sports a 4-0 UFC mark that does not include a win that was overturned to a no-contest in 2014 due to a failed drug test. The former Resurrection Fighting Alliance champion also claimed “Fight of the Night” status with a win over Renato Moicano in July.

UFC Fight Night 123 takes place December 9 from the Save Mart Center on the campus of Fresno State University. The main card is expected to air live on FOX Sports 1.