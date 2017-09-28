Report: Cub Swanson vs. Brian Ortega in The Works For UFC Fight Night 123

Cub Swanson and Brian Ortega may throw leather soon.

Farah Hannoun sent out a tweet claiming that Swanson vs. Ortega is being worked on for UFC Fight Night 123. The event takes place inside the Save Mart Center in Fresno, CA on Dec. 9.

Swanson is riding a four-fight winning streak. He last competed back in April 2017. “Killer” earned a unanimous decision victory over Artem Lobov. He hasn’t suffered a loss since April 2015.

Ortega will look to keep his undefeated record intact. He is 12-0, 1 NC in his professional mixed martial arts career. “T-City” last fought back in July, scoring a submission win over Renato Moicano.