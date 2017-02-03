Fresh off a stunningly brutal (and potential knockout of the year contender) flying knee knockout of Brennan Ward at Bellator 170 last month, Paul Daley (39-14-2)may already have his next fight set. Building off the hype of that highlight reel performance, Bellator has plans to pair him up against fellow Brit Michael “Venom” Page (12-0), per a report by FloCombat. The fight would take place when Bellator MMA returns to London in May.

Immediately following the Ward knockout in January, social media lit up, salivating at the thought of Scott Coker’s promotion pairing the two up. However, Daley quickly put a damper on things when he instead called out The Red King, Rory MacDonald, who will be making his Bellator MMA debut in 2017.

It looks like Bellator has other plans. Page, better known as MVP, has been one of the promotion’s fastest rising homegrown stars over the past couple years. He owns a highlight reel flying knee KO of his own, when he (literally) crushed the skull of Evangelista Santos. He’s coming off a decision victory over Fernando Gonzalez at Bellator 165 in November that didn’t exactly boost his stock, but Bellator is clearly hoping for fireworks here.

Two flashy strikers could be the recipe to success, but there’s a real question as to whether MVP is ready for the step up in competition. Fans will find out in May, should this match-up come to fruition.