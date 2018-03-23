Report: Darren Till vs. Wonderboy Set For UFC Liverpool

It appears that the fight between Darren Till and Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson will be happening at UFC Fight Night 130 after all.

As noted, UFC announced an event for May 27th at the Echo Arena in Liverpool, England. They also announced that Darren Till would be headlining the card, but did not name an opponent.

Till has been campaigning for a fight against two-time title challenger Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson, but due to Thompson recovering from an injury, the belief was that the fight wouldn’t be able to be made for the 5/27 date.

Additionally, because Wonderboy is ranked number one and Till is ranked number seven in the UFC 170-pound weight class, there were many who felt Wonderboy wouldn’t accept the fight because it wouldn’t make much sense for his career going forward.

Breaking! Per sources Stephen Thompson answers the call! “Wonderboy” is set to fight Darren Till in the main event of #UFCLiverpool — Chris Taylor (@CTaylor_96) March 23, 2018

Despite all of that, Chris Taylor from BJPenn.com is reporting that the fight has been agreed to by both sides and is all but finalized for the UFC Liverpool main event.

Till (16-0-1) last fought at UFC Fight Night 118 in October, stopping UFC star Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone with strikes at just 4:20 of the first round. Wonderboy (14-2-1) last fought at UFC 217 in November, defeating Jorge Masvidal via unanimous decision.