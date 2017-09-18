Report: December Plan for Jose Aldo vs. Ricardo Lamas Rematch

Ricardo Lamas will get his chance at revenge this December, as reports are circulating for a featherweight fight between Lamas and former champion Jose Aldo.

According to Combate out of Brazil, Aldo and Lamas could be part of either UFC 218 or UFC 219. Both are scheduled for December, with the first taking place in Detroit on December 2 and the latter going down December 30 in Las Vegas.

Aldo (26-3) successfully defended his title against Lamas (18-5) back at UFC 169 in 2013.

The Brazilian told the site “It’s not 100 percent because we haven’t signed the contract yet” in regards to the fight being made official.

“There are many opponents I want to deal with,” he added. “In the right time, I’m going to fight everyone who wants to fight me.”