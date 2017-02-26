Report: Demian Maia vs. Jorge Masvidal on Tap For UFC Nashville

It appears Demian Maia won’t be waiting for a title shot after all.

Combate is reporting that the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is working on a welterweight match-up between Maia and Jorge Masvidal. The bout would be the new main event of UFC Fight Night 108 in Nashville, Tennessee on April 22.

Maia is currently ranked third in the UFC’s lightweight division. Masvidal finds himself at the No. 6 spot. Late last month, UFC President Dana White said he’d offer Masvidal a fight with Maia if Nick Diaz didn’t accept. “Gamebred” then said Maia didn’t want to take the fight.

If this fight materializes, one would think the winner will earn a title shot. Welterweight champion Tyron Woodley will do battle with Stephen Thompson on Saturday night (March 4) at UFC 209 inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Barring another controversy, a third bout between the two is unlikely.

Maia is currently riding a six-fight winning streak. He has beaten the likes of Neil Magny, Gunnar Nelson, Matt Brown, and Carlos Condit. Of those four fighters mentioned, only Nelson was able to go the distance.

Masvidal has won three in a row. He’s coming off a stunning second-round TKO victory over Donald Cerrone. Going into that bout, Masvidal was down at the 12th spot on the official UFC 155-pound rankings.