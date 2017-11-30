Report: Derrick Lewis to Face Marcin Tybura at UFC Fight Night: Austin

According to a report by MMAjunkie, heavyweights Derrick Lewis and Marcin Tybura will meet at UFC Fight Night 126 in 2018.

The bout would serve as one of the key pieces to the February 18 card from Austin, Texas. The only other fight on the docket to date pits flyweights Ray Borg and Brandon Moreno together.

Lewis (18-5) was forced out of a fight with Fabricio Werdum last month at UFC 216 due to a back injury. After winning six in a row, he was defeated by Mark Hunt in June.

Tybura (16-3) agreed to meet Werdum on short notice when the UFC set up shop in Australia recently, falling to 16-3 overall and seeing an end to his three-fight win streak. Werdum replaced Hunt in the main event fight from Sydney.