Report: Fabricio Werdum vs. Derrick Lewis on Tap For UFC 216

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Fabricio Werdum
Image Credit: Getty Images

Fabricio Werdum and Derrick Lewis may clash this October.

MMAFighting.com’s Ariel Helwani sent out a tweet revealing that Werdum vs. Lewis is being targeted for UFC 216. The event takes place inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Oct. 7.

An interim lightweight title bout between Tony Ferguson and Kevin Lee is expected to be held on the card as well. It has not been confirmed if the bout will headline the pay-per-view.

After going on a six-fight winning streak, Lewis was stopped by Mark Hunt back in June. Werdum is also coming off a loss. The former heavyweight champion fell short in his third bout with Alistair Overeem via majority decision.

 

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest MMA News

Fabricio Werdum

Report: Fabricio Werdum vs. Derrick Lewis on Tap For UFC 216

0
Fabricio Werdum and Derrick Lewis may clash this October. MMAFighting.com's Ariel Helwani sent out a tweet revealing that Werdum vs. Lewis is being targeted for...
Stephen Espinoza Showtime

Stephen Espinoza Explains Why McGregor-Malignaggi Sparring Footage Wasn’t Used by Showtime

0
Stephen Espinoza has explained why Showtime hasn't used footage from Conor McGregor's sparring session with Paulie Malignaggi. Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White recently...
Lyoto Machida

Report: Lyoto Machida vs. Derek Brunson Booked For UFC Sao Paulo

0
It looks like Lyoto Machida has a date with Derek Brunson in Sao Paulo. Combate reports that former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title...
video

LIVE: Floyd Mayweather Conference Call Today At 6 PM ET

0
Floyd Mayweather will get his turn with the media through a live conference call scheduled for Thursday at 6 p.m. ET. Mayweather meets Conor McGregor...
Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier: Fighting is ‘Like a Cruel Mistress’

0
Former UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier returned to his desk on UFC Tonight Wednesday, just weeks after his devastating loss to Jon Jones...
Load more