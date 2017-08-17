Report: Fabricio Werdum vs. Derrick Lewis on Tap For UFC 216

Fabricio Werdum and Derrick Lewis may clash this October.

MMAFighting.com’s Ariel Helwani sent out a tweet revealing that Werdum vs. Lewis is being targeted for UFC 216. The event takes place inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Oct. 7.

An interim lightweight title bout between Tony Ferguson and Kevin Lee is expected to be held on the card as well. It has not been confirmed if the bout will headline the pay-per-view.

After going on a six-fight winning streak, Lewis was stopped by Mark Hunt back in June. Werdum is also coming off a loss. The former heavyweight champion fell short in his third bout with Alistair Overeem via majority decision.