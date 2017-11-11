Report: Fedor Emelianenko to Fight Frank Mir in Bellator Heavyweight Bout

MMA legend Fedor Emelianenko will welcome promotional debutant Frank Mir to the Bellator cage, according to reports in Russia

Following confirmation on Friday of an eight-man heavyweight tournament set for 2018, reports claim that a fixture between the Russian legend and the former UFC heavyweight champion is a done deal.

MMA legend and former PRIDE champion Fedor Emelianenko, former UFC heavyweight kingpin Frank Mir, and former UFC heavyweights Roy Nelson and Matt Mitrione have been confirmed as participants in the tournament set to commence next year.

Another former UFC man and current Bellator light heavyweight champion Ryan Bader is added to the roster, alongside the Las Vegas-based promotion’s former light heavyweight champion Quinton “Rampage” Jackson, its former middleweight contender and current Bellator 205-pound fighter Chael Sonnen and Muhammed “King Mo” Lawal (the former Strikeforce light heavyweight champion).

RT’s Denis Geyko has reported that Emilanenko and Mir will definitely be the next fight of the 41-year-old’s career which would point towards this bout potentially being the tournament opener: