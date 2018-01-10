Report: Former Champ Anthony Pettis Seeking UFC: London Fight

Former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis isn’t sure who matches up well with him at the moment, but he does know when he wants to fight again.

Pettis’ management team confirmed with MMA Fighting that “Showtime” is asking for a bout at UFC Fight Night 127, which takes place on March 17 from The O2 Arena in London, England.

The 30-year-old Pettis (20-7) suffered a third-round TKO loss to Dustin Poirier this past November after suffering a rib injury during the fight. He is just 2-5 over his last seven, including a TKO loss to current UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway late in 2016.

Without a main event, some of the previously announced fights for UFC Fight Night 127 include Leon Edwards vs. Peter Sobotta, Jimi Manuwa vs. Jan Blachowicz and a possible Michael Bisping retirement fight.