Report: Frank Mir Signing With Bellator, Announcement Expected Soon

It looks like Frank Mir has found a new home in the world of mixed martial arts (MMA).

Ariel Helwani of MMAFighting.com reports that Mir has agreed to terms that would see him join the Bellator roster. The promotion is expected to announce Mir’s signing “in the coming days.”

Mir was last seen in action back in March 2016. He was knocked out by Mark Hunt in the first round. He was then suspended by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA). Mir was granted his release from the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), but he must complete his USADA suspension. That will end in April 2018.

When he’s able to compete again, Mir will look for his first victory since July 2015.