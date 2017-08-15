Report: Frank Mir Signing With Bellator, Announcement Expected Soon

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Frank Mir
Image Credit: Getty Images

It looks like Frank Mir has found a new home in the world of mixed martial arts (MMA).

Ariel Helwani of MMAFighting.com reports that Mir has agreed to terms that would see him join the Bellator roster. The promotion is expected to announce Mir’s signing “in the coming days.”

Mir was last seen in action back in March 2016. He was knocked out by Mark Hunt in the first round. He was then suspended by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA). Mir was granted his release from the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), but he must complete his USADA suspension. That will end in April 2018.

When he’s able to compete again, Mir will look for his first victory since July 2015.

Latest MMA News

video

CSAC Make a Unique Offer to Josh Thomson Following Freire Bout

0
Bellator's lightweight contender Josh Thomson has claimed that an unprecedented offer was made in conjunction with his appeal following the controversial loss to Freire While...
video

LIVE: Dana White Contender Series Pre-Fight Show Streams Tonight

0
Catch the live pre-fight show ahead of Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series this evening right here on MMA News beginning at 7:40 p.m....
video

Top Referee “Removed From Consideration” For Mayweather vs. McGregor

0
Kenny Bayless, the referee who has overseen many of Floyd Mayweather's biggest bouts, has been "removed" from the panel of potential officials Bayless, it was judged, was...
Frank Mir

Report: Frank Mir Signing With Bellator, Announcement Expected Soon

0
It looks like Frank Mir has found a new home in the world of mixed martial arts (MMA). Ariel Helwani of MMAFighting.com reports that Mir...
video

Heather Hardy: Mayweather vs. McGregor Like Yankees vs. Mets

0
WBC champion and Bellator fighter Hardy gave an educated assessment of Conor McGregor's boxing crossover Hardy, who was successful in her Bellator MMA debut in...
Load more