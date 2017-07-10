Report: Gegard Mousasi Signs Deal With Bellator MMA

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Gegard Mousasi
Image Credit: Boris Streubel/Getty Images

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) may have let Gegard Mousasi slip away.

Mousasi fought out his UFC contract and it appears to have paid off. Freelance reporter Chamatkar Sandhu says a source has told him that “The Dreamcatcher” signed with Bellator. You can read the tweet below:

After the tweet made some waves, Kimura.se said their own sources confirmed Sandhu’s information. It’s being said that the UFC didn’t see enough value in Mousasi to bump his pay. As of now, there has been no official word from Bellator or the UFC.

Mousasi is currently riding a five-fight winning streak. In that span, he’s finished four of his opponents. His last bout ended in a controversial TKO victory over former UFC middleweight title holder Chris Weidman.

MMANews.com will update this story as more details become available.

