Report: Gegard Mousasi Signs Deal With Bellator MMA

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) may have let Gegard Mousasi slip away.

Mousasi fought out his UFC contract and it appears to have paid off. Freelance reporter Chamatkar Sandhu says a source has told him that “The Dreamcatcher” signed with Bellator. You can read the tweet below:

I'm hearing from a reliable source that Gegard Mousasi has signed with Bellator MMA. It's one source but I'm trying to get confirmation now. — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) July 10, 2017

After the tweet made some waves, Kimura.se said their own sources confirmed Sandhu’s information. It’s being said that the UFC didn’t see enough value in Mousasi to bump his pay. As of now, there has been no official word from Bellator or the UFC.

Mousasi is currently riding a five-fight winning streak. In that span, he’s finished four of his opponents. His last bout ended in a controversial TKO victory over former UFC middleweight title holder Chris Weidman.

MMANews.com will update this story as more details become available.