Report: Gian Villante vs. Francimar Barroso Set For UFC 220

Gian Villante is hoping to turn a corner against Francimar Barroso.

Newsday is reporting that a match-up between Villante and Barroso is set for Jan. 20 inside the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. The bout will be part of the UFC 220 card. Both men are coming off losses and are looking to rebound.

Villante wants to avoid a three-fight skid. In his last outing, Villante fell short in a split decision loss to Patrick Cummins. He also lost the bout prior to Mauricio “Shogun” Rua. Villante is 1-3 in his last four bouts.

As for Barroso, he dropped a unanimous decision to Aleksandar Rakic back in September. The defeat dropped his record down to 19-6, 1 NC.