Report: Gunnar Nelson Out of UFC Liverpool With an Injury

If a recent report is to be believed, then Gunnar Nelson is off UFC Liverpool.

The MMA Takeover is reporting that Nelson has been injured and as a result will not be able to compete against Neil Magny on May 27. It’s interesting to note that MMA journalist Lucas Granshire had been set to interview Nelson, but it was canceled just prior to the report of “Gunni’s” injury. Check out the tweet below:

Apparently Gunnar Nelson is injured and out of #UFCLiverpool. Makes sense why my interview with him was cancelled then. — Lucas Grandsire (@GrandsireMMA) April 28, 2018

Nelson was scheduled to take on Magny inside the Echo Arena in Liverpool, England. “Gunni” was looking to rebound from a knockout loss to Santiago Ponzinibbio back in July 2017. Nelson had won two straight bouts via submission before running into “Gente Boa.”

Meanwhile for Magny, he’s in search of his second straight win. After being submitted by Rafael dos Anjos, Magny was able to earn a unanimous decision victory over former UFC interim welterweight champion Carlos Condit. Magny has gone 2-2 in his last four outings.

Scheduled for the UFC Liverpool card is a five-round welterweight clash between Stephen Thompson and Darren Till. In a potential show stealer, featherweights Makwan Amirkhani and Jason Knight will do battle on the main card. Two other 145-pounders Arnold Allen

and Mads Burnell are also set to compete. The card will also see the second UFC bout for Manny Bermudez, who will meet Davey Grant.

UFC Liverpool will be the UFC’s second trip to England in 2018. Last month, the promotion made the trip to London. In the main event of that card, Alexander Volkov stunned Fabricio Werdum with a fourth-round knockout.

