Henry Cejudo vs. Sergio Pettis off UFC 211 Card

It looks like Henry Cejudo vs. Sergio Pettis won’t be happening at UFC 211.

The flyweight bout was set to open the pay-per-view (PPV) portion of UFC 211. That’s not going to happen thanks to a hand injury Cejudo is suffering from. MMAFighting.com reported the news via multiple sources.

Pettis will earn his show money if he makes weight this Friday (May 12). With the event taking place in a matter of days, Pettis has been removed from the card. A middleweight bout between David Branch and Krzysztof Jotko will take the opening PPV spot.

Cejudo was looking to snap his two-fight skid. He was finished by flyweight kingpin Demetrious Johnson and then dropped a controversial split decision to Joseph Benavidez. Cejudo currently finds himself ranked second in the 125-pound division.