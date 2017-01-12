Report: Ian McCall Returning, Will Fight Neil Seery

Ian McCall has another fight lined up.

After a tough 2016, McCall says he is fighting Neil Seery in 2017. “Uncle Creepy” confirmed the fight on social media, but did not state a date or venue for the flyweight bout.

Finally after more than two years I'm actually going to fight. The one thing I can promise … this is only the beginning of my title run. So get ready. A photo posted by Ian Mccall (@unclecreepymma) on Jan 12, 2017 at 7:28pm PST

McCall was scheduled to fight three times last year, but did not step foot inside the Octagon. His bout with Justin Scoggins at UFC 201 was called off when Scoggins was over-weight, while a fight with Ray Borg at UFC 203 was axed when Borg fell ill.

It was McCall who was forced out of the first planned meeting with Seery after he was injured.

A member of the four-fighter tournament to crown the first-ever UFC flyweight champion, McCall (13-5-1) last fought in January 2015 when he dropped a decision to John Lineker, snapping his two-fight win streak.

Seery (16-12) lost to Kyoji Horiguchi in May and is 3-2 over his last five.