Report: Jacare Souza vs. Derek Brunson 2 Set to Headline UFC on FOX 27

It looks like Jacare Souza and Derek Brunson will do battle again.

ESPN first reported that Brunson signed a contract to fight Souza on Jan. 27. MMAFighting.com has confirmed with their sources that the match-up will indeed headline UFC on FOX 27.

The event is set to take place inside the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. This will be a rematch between Souza and Brunson. Back in Aug. 2012, Souza earned a first-round knockout victory over Brunson. The bout took place under the Strikeforce banner.

Also part of the UFC on FOX 27 card will be a light heavyweight battle between Ovince Saint Preux and Ilir Latifi.