Report: Jessica Andrade vs. Angela Hill Set For Feb. 4 Event in Houston

When Maryna Moroz went down with an injury, the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) had to find a replacement to fight Jessica Andrade (15-5) at UFC 207. The promotion hired Angela Hill (6-2) back and the bout was set. Unfortunately, the U.S. Anti Doping Agency (USADA) guidelines required Hill re-enter the drug testing pool. There was not enough time to do so and the fight was off.

A report from MMARising.com (via Bloody Elbow) claims Andrade vs. Hill has been rescheduled. The two are set to meet at a UFC Fight Night event in Houston on Feb. 4. After being pulled from the UFC 207 card, “Bate Estaca” was offered a women’s strawweight title fight against Joanna Jedrzejczyk, but she wanted to have one more fight.

Andrade has won her first two bouts as a strawweight. She moved down after getting submitted in two of her last three bouts. The Brazilian finished Jessica Penne back in June at UFC 199. She followed that performance up with a submission victory over Joanne Calderwood.

Hill was on season 20 of The Ultimate Fighter. She was submitted in the first round by Carla Esparza. She made her professional debut inside the Octagon a successful one with a decision win over Emily Kagan. Back-to-back losses to Tecia Torres and Rose Namajunas marked the end of “Overtime’s” first UFC run.

A move to Invicta FC was much needed for Hill. She has won four in a row and even captured the strawweight title in her fight against Livia Renata Souza. In her last bout, Hill successfully defended her championship against Kaline Medeiros.

The UFC Fight Night event in Houston will be held inside the Toyota Center. Headlining the card will be a featherweight match-up between the returning “Korean Zombie,” Chan Sung Jung and Dennis Bermudez. Rising 115-pounder Alexa Grasso will also throw down with Felice Herrig.