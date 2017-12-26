Report: Jimmie Rivera Will Not Fight at UFC 219, Marlon Moraes ‘Full of Sh*t’

Having seen three potential opponents for UFC 219 withdraw in various circumstances, Jimmie Rivera appears to have given up all hope of fighting this Saturday

Former UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz pulled out of their scheduled fight with a broken arm before John Lineker also withdrew.

Rivera claims a late-notice fight with former World Series of Fighting champion Marlon Moraes was verbally agreed, but it is a case of third time unlucky for “El Terror”.

“Sorry to my fans, friends and family,” Rivera wrote to Twitter. “ @ MMARLONMORAES said no to the 10 pounds. Those were his terms, I agreed, and then he withdrew the offer. Let’s be clear on the situation. I’m in Vegas ready to fight. Missed Thanksgiving. Missed Christmas. Missed honeymoon. Was prepared. Was a professional. Cruz out. Lineker out. Marlon full of sh*t”.

Rivera is now setting his sights on the top 3 bantamweights, claiming that he is ‘ready whenever you are’.

In a report by MMAFighting, Rivera will not compete at this weekend’s UFC 219:

“Sources told MMA Fighting’s Ariel Helwani that there is almost no chance Rivera competes at UFC 219 and that the fighter has already been told to stop cutting weight by matchmaker Sean Shelby.”