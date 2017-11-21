Report: Jimmie Rivera vs. John Lineker ‘In the Works’

Bantamweights Jimmie Rivera and John Lineker are on a collision course for UFC 219 this December, according to a report by Ariel Helwani.

UFC is working towards booking Jimmie Rivera vs. John Lineker for UFC 219 on 12/30, according to sources. Not finalized yet but moving in the right direction. Hoping to finalize very soon. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) November 21, 2017

Rivera (21-1) has scored five consecutive victories since signing with the UFC, including back-to-back decisions over Thomas Almeida and Urijah Faber.

Lineker (30-8) is 7-1 over his last eight fights, falling only to current UFC bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw last December via decision. He has bested Marlon Vera, John Dodson and Michael McDonald in recent fights.