Report: Jon Jones Will Headline UFC 214 Against Daniel Cormier, Cris Cyborg Awaits Opponent

Jon Jones may be back in the main event scene after all.

It’s no secret that Jones has had a troubled past. The former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title holder made eight successful title defenses. During that span, he had a DUI case and was charged with a hit-and-run. The UFC stripped Jones of his title and Daniel Cormier went on to win the vacant gold against Anthony Johnson.

Jones and Cormier were set to compete in a title rematch at UFC 200. “Bones” had bested “DC” by unanimous decision back in Jan. 2015. Jones was flagged by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) and was pulled from the card. This made UFC President Dana White say that Jones will never headline an event again.

If a report from BJPenn.com‘s Chris Taylor is to be believed, then Jones has already found himself back in the main event picture. Taylor reports that Jones vs. Cormier II will headline UFC 214 inside the Honda Center in Anaheim, California on July 29.

In addition to Jones vs. Cormier II, the report also notes that Cris Cyborg is expected to compete for either the interim or undisputed women’s featherweight championship. An opponent for Cyborg has not been revealed.