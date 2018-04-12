Report: Jose Aldo & Jeremy Stephens Reach Verbal Agreement For July Bout

Jose Aldo and Jeremy Stephens may be in for a featherweight clash this summer.

Combate is reporting that Aldo and Stephens have agreed to a July 28 match-up in Canada. The report notes that contracts have not been signed yet. Some had linked the bout to June 23 in Singapore, but apparently that isn’t the case.

The event in Canada doesn’t have a venue or even a city as of now. There have been no fights officially announced for the card. Aldo vs. Stephens is the only bout said to be in the works at this time. Aldo had previously stated that he wanted a bout with Stephens and he may get his wish.

Aldo is coming off back-to-back title losses to Max Holloway. Back in June, Aldo lost his featherweight title to “Blessed” via third-round TKO. In their rematch, Aldo once again fell in the same round. Only Holloway and Conor McGregor have been able to defeat him inside the Octagon.

Meanwhile, Stephens is riding a three-fight winning streak. His last victory was in February. “Lil’ Heathen” earned a second-round knockout win over Josh Emmett. It’s the 18th knockout win in Stephens’ professional mixed martial arts career.

As it stands now, Aldo is the second ranked UFC featherweight. Ahead of him are Brian Ortega and of course the champion Holloway. Stephens has fought his way to the fifth spot. A win could leapfrog Stephens into the third or fourth spot where Frankie Edgar and Cub Swanson are currently placed.

Who will reign supreme? Jose Aldo or Jeremy Stephens?