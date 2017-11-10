Report: Jose Aldo Likely to Face Max Holloway in Title Rematch at UFC 218

It looks like Jose Aldo will get his rematch with Max Holloway.

Holloway was scheduled to defend his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) featherweight title against Frankie Edgar. The bout was set to take place inside the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan on Dec. 2. “The Answer” went down with an injury.

As mentioned by our very own Adam Haynes earlier, Ariel Helwani is reporting that Aldo will likely get his rematch with Holloway at the event:

“The current frontrunner to face Max Holloway at UFC 218 on 12/2 is Jose Aldo, sources say. The rematch. Moving in that direction but not signed just yet, I’m told. This fight still isn’t signed yet, but barring a last minute massive road block, it’s the fight.”

Back in June, Holloway starched Aldo to unify the 145-pound gold. “Blessed” is just the second man to defeat Aldo under the UFC banner. Officially, Aldo is penciled in for a rematch with Ricardo Lamas at UFC on FOX 26 on Dec. 16.