Report: Justin Ledet Off UFC Fight Night Card in Houston With an Injury

Undefeated heavyweight prospect Justin Ledet was scheduled to compete at the UFC Fight Night card in Houston, Texas next weekend. His opponent was going to be fellow undefeated heavyweight Dmitry Sosnovskiy. That is now off the table.

MMAFighting.com and SiriusXM’s Luke Thomas took to his Twitter account to reveal “El Blanco” is down with an injury:

I'm told Justin Ledet is out of his UFC Fight Night 104 fight on February 4th due to unspecified injury. — Luke Thomas (@SBNLukeThomas) January 26, 2017

As of now, there’s been on word on whether or not the UFC can find a replacement to fight Sosnovskiy on short notice. This is supposed to be “Wicked Machine’s” UFC debut, but it may be pushed back.

Ledet’s last outing was against Mark Godbeer. He submitted his opponent in the first round. Ledet also earned a “Performance of the Night” bonus. He’ll have to wait a little longer to go for his ninth professional win.

Sosnovskiy earned his UFC contract by going on a tear in the regional circuit. The Ukrainian has only gone the distance twice in his career. He has five knockouts and three submissions.

The UFC Fight Night event in Houston is going to be held inside the Toyota Center on Feb. 4. The headliner sees the return of the “Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung. He’ll look to prove that he’s still one of the featherweight division’s elite fighters when he meet Dennis Bermudez.