Report: Justine Kish vs. Ji Yeon Kim Set For Jan. 20 Event

By Fernando Quiles Jr.

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Justine Kish
Image Credit: Getty Images

It looks like Justine Kish vs. Ji Yeon Kim is on.

Chris Taylor of BJPenn.com is reporting that Kish and Kim will do battle on Jan. 20. The event has yet to be announced. You can read Taylor’s tweet below:

Kish is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Felice Herrig. It was the first loss in Kish’s professional mixed martial arts career. Kim is also coming off a unanimous decision loss. She was bested by Lucie Pudilova in her UFC debut.

Stick with MMANews.com for more details on the Jan. 20 card as they become available.

