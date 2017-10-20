Report: Kamaru Usman vs. Emil Meek Added to UFC 219 Card

Kamaru Usman’s next test comes against Emil Meek.

Farah Hannoun took to her Twitter account to report the match-up between Usman and Meek has been added to the UFC 219 card. UFC 219 is set to take place inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Dec. 30. There is no word on where the bout will be placed on the card.

Usman is riding a 10-fight winning streak. In his last bout, Usman knocked out Sergio Moraes in the first round. Moraes was 6-0-1 in his last seven bout going into the fight.

As for Meek, he’s looking to extend his winning streak to five. “Valhalla” earned a unanimous decision victory over Jordan Mein back in Dec. 2016.

As of this writing, UFC 219’s main event has yet to be announced. Stick with MMANews.com for the latest updates on the card.