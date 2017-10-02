Report: ‘King Mo’ Lawal Out of Bellator 185 Fight vs. Liam McGeary

Bellator officials are searching for a new opponent to face Liam McGeary, according to a report by MMAjunkie.

McGeary, a former Bellator light heavyweight champion, was scheduled to meet Muhammed “King Mo” Lawal at Bellator 185 this month. An injury, though, has knocked Lawal (21-6) out.

Bellator 185 goes down October 20 from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut with the main card airing live on Spike.

Lawal was also removed from a fight this past June with current Bellator champion Ryan Bader due to an injury. He did earn a March win over Quinton “Rampage” Jackson.

McGeary (12-2) is looking to bounce back from a loss to Linton Vassell in May. His only other career defeat came to Bader for the belt.