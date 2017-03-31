Report: Korean Zombie-Ricardo Lamas Targeted for UFC on FOX 25

According to reports, Chan Sung Jung’s challenge of Ricardo Lamas will be accepted.

Jung called out Lamas earlier this year on social media, and it appears UFC officials want the featherweights to headline the UFC on FOX 25 event this July in Long Island, New York.

Fight undercard with someone else or fight me in the main event in August. Your call. @RicardoLamasMMA @bjpenndotcom — Chan Sung Jung (@KoreanZombieMMA) March 20, 2017

Jung (14-4) returned in February to defeat Dennis Bermudez via first round knockout. He had not fought since a 2013 loss to Jose Aldo for the title, as he was sidelined due to injuries and enlistment requirements in the South Korean military.

Lamas (17-5) has won two straight and is 4-2 over his last six, including a decision loss to interim UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway last year.