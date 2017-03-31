Report: Korean Zombie-Ricardo Lamas Targeted for UFC on FOX 25

Image Credit: Mark J. Rebilas of USA TODAY Sports

According to reports, Chan Sung Jung’s challenge of Ricardo Lamas will be accepted.

Jung called out Lamas earlier this year on social media, and it appears UFC officials want the featherweights to headline the UFC on FOX 25 event this July in Long Island, New York.

Jung (14-4) returned in February to defeat Dennis Bermudez via first round knockout. He had not fought since a 2013 loss to Jose Aldo for the title, as he was sidelined due to injuries and enlistment requirements in the South Korean military.

Lamas (17-5) has won two straight and is 4-2 over his last six, including a decision loss to interim UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway last year.

