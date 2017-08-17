Report: Lyoto Machida vs. Derek Brunson Booked For UFC Sao Paulo

It looks like Lyoto Machida has a date with Derek Brunson in Sao Paulo.

Combate reports that former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title holder Machida will make his return to action on Oct. 28. His opponent will be Brunson, who is the seventh ranked UFC middleweight. The bout will take place at UFC Fight Night 119 inside the Ibirapuera Gymnasium in Sao Paulo.

UFC Fight Night 119 will feature a light heavyweight clash between Glover Teixeira and Misha Cirkunov. Other bouts are expected to be announced in the coming weeks. Fighters such as Augusto Mendes and Antonio Carlos Junior have been rumored for the card.