Report: Mamed Khalidov Offered UFC Bout With Lyoto Machida

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Mamed Khalidov
Image Credit: Piotr Pedziszewski of Sherdog.com

Mamed Khalidov may be on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) roster, but it’s still far from a done deal.

Khalidov has long been regarded as one of the best mixed martial arts (MMA) fighters to never compete under the UFC banner. He is renowned for his stand-up abilities and his ground game in Russia. He hasn’t suffered a loss since March 2010.

Russian reporter Adam Zubayraev claimed that the UFC and Khalidov have been in talks. A signature would place “Cannibal” on the Oct. 21 card in Poland. MMA Uno has since reported that the UFC has offered Khalidov a bout with former UFC light heavyweight champion Lyoto Machida.

The report notes that Khalidov has asked for a “seven-figure Euro fight purse.” Stick with MMANews.com for more details as they become available.

Mamed Khalidov

