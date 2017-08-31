Report: Marlon Moraes-John Dodson Headed to UFC Fight Night 120: Norfolk

Former World Series of Fighting champion Marlon Moraes will take on John Dodson later this year at UFC Fight Night 120.

The bout was first reported by Farah Hannoun late Thursday night.

Moraes had his lengthy win streak snapped earlier this year when he was dealt a split decision defeat at the hands of Raphael Assuncao in his Octagon debut.

Dodson, meanwhile, returned to bantamweight after an unsuccessful run to the top of the flyweight contender list. He lost to champion Demetrious Johnson twice for the belt. The former Ultimate Fighter winner scored a decision over Eddie Wineland in April.

UFC Fight Night 120 takes place November 11 from Norfolk, Virginia and the Ted Constant Convocation Center.