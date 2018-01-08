Max Holloway Defends Title Against Frankie Edgar at UFC 222

A previously scheduled featherweight title fight between champion Max Holloway and challenger Frankie Edgar will now take place at UFC 222.

The fight was reported Monday night by MMAjunkie. The UFC later confirmed the title clash.

UFC 222 takes place March 3 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Holloway (19-3) stretched his current win streak to 12 in a row with a third round finish of Jose Aldo this past December. Originally, “Blessed” was to face Edgar, but an injury suffered in training knocked the former UFC lightweight champion out.

The 25-year-old Holloway has not lost since a 2013 decision defeat to UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor.

Edgar (22-5-1) picked up wins over Jeremy Stephens and Yair Rodriguez to solidify his status as the No. 1 contender to the belt. “The Answer” previously challenged Aldo for the title on two different occasions, coming up empty.