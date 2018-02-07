Mayweather Seriously Considering UFC Bout With McGregor (Report)

Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor in MMA … what are the odds Paddy?

Back in August, boxing’s richest man took on McGregor in a “money fight.” The bout was held inside a boxing ring. “Money” earned a 10th round TKO victory. The pay-per-view officially generated 4.3 million buys.

McGregor is believed to have made $100 million total for that fight when you include salary and sponsors, while Mayweather hinted at making $400 million. There’s no doubt that money is still left on the table if these two wanted to throw down again, but perhaps that potential is maximized in an MMA bout.

Respected boxing and MMA journalist Gareth A Davies recently told talkSPORT that the future boxing Hall of Famer is seriously considering an MMA bout with McGregor:

“My soundings are that there are a lot of talks going on in the background, there are a lot of talks around people with Mayweather. There are a lot of talks about him potentially having an MMA fight with Conor McGregor. Conor McGregor had no chance in a boxing match with Floyd Mayweather. People will tune in to see Mayweather get stopped by Conor McGregor and it won’t affect his boxing record. I think it’s going to happen and I think it will be a three, four, five hundred million dollar fight again.”

