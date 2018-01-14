Report: Michael Bisping vs. Vitor Belfort 2 Targeted For UFC London

It appears the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is already looking to book Vitor Belfort’s retirement fight once again.

Combate is reporting that a rematch between Michael Bisping and Belfort is being targeted for a UFC event in London. The card will take place on March 17. If the fight does indeed come to fruition, it could also be “The Count’s” last hurrah.

Tonight (Jan. 14), Belfort was supposed to have the final bout of his professional mixed martial arts career. “The Phenom” was set to do battle with Uriah Hall. Those plans crumbled when Hall failed to weigh in and had to be taken to the hospital.

Back in Jan. 2013, Belfort defeated Bisping via second-round TKO. Bisping was diagnosed with retinal detachment in his right eye as a result of the fight. The bout was controversial as Belfort was granted the use of testosterone replacement therapy before new rules came into play.