Report: Michael Chandler vs. Goiti Yamauchi Booked For Bellator 192

It looks like Michael Chandler’s next bout won’t be a title rematch.

MMAFighting.com is reporting that former Bellator lightweight champion Chandler will do battle with Goiti Yamauchi. The bout is scheduled to take place inside The Forum in Inglewood, CA for Bellator 192.

The move will come as a surprise to many. Chandler lost his title to Brent Primus back in June after suffering a leg injury. Due to the nature of the stoppage, many felt Chandler would be given an immediate rematch. Apparently, the former champion didn’t want to wait.

In his last bout, Yamauchi took on Adam Piccolotti. He earned a first-round submission victory. The win extended Yamauchi’s streak to three.