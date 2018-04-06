Report: Michael Chiesa Files Police Report Against Conor McGregor

It looks like Michael Chiesa has laid the hammer down on Conor McGregor.

Yesterday afternoon (April 5), the UFC 223 media day session was held inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. MMA News was on the scene, interviewing Rose Namajunas, Anthony Pettis, Michael Chiesa, and Ray Borg. You can check those interviews out here.

Shortly after media day wrapped up, McGregor, Artem Lobov and their entourage stormed the venue and moved to an area where a van holding red corner fighters was ready to move. McGregor hurled a dolly at the van, shattering a glass window. On that side was Chiesa, who suffered several cuts on his face. Borg had debris in his eyes as a result of the outburst. Chiesa vs. Pettis and Borg vs. Brandon Moreno were removed from the card. Lobov was also pulled.

Later that night, McGregor turned himself in. He was charged with one count of felony criminal mischief and three counts of misdemeanor assault. Sources have told TMZ Sports that Chiesa filed a police report against the “Notorious” one.

UFC president Dana White called McGregor’s actions the most disgusting thing to happen in the history of the UFC. He also said that at the moment, he doesn’t want to do business with McGregor and that the Irishman likely has a bevy of lawsuits on the way.

As of this writing, the status of UFC 223 is up in the air. Max Holloway was set to replace Tony Ferguson, but he was deemed medically unfit. The previous three bouts that were canceled due to McGregor’s antics brought the number of fights down to 10. If a replacement can’t be found for Holloway, the main event spot would go to Rose Namajunas vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk. That of course is assuming that the UFC decides to run the event as scheduled.