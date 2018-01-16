Report: Ovince Saint Preux Needs Opponent After Ilir Latifi Injury

Ovince Saint Preux is in need of a new opponent.

According to OSP, Ilir Latifi has suffered an injury, forcing him out of next Saturday’s UFC on FOX 27 co-main event bout from Charlotte.

“Ilir Latifi is hurt & out of our scrap next Sat in Charlote, NC,” he wrote. “Who wants to step up and scrap? I’m even open to going up in weight if NO guys in my division will step up? Looking for someone to do what I do: step up and fight.”

Saint Preux (22-10) has won three consecutive bouts, all via finish. In November, he knocked Corey Anderson out with a head-kick following back-to-back submission wins over Yushin Okami and Marcos Rogerio de Lima.

OSP replaced Patrick Cummins on short notice and agreed to face Okami after Mauricio “Shogun” Rua bowed out of a planned fight with an injury.

UFC on FOX 27 features a rematch between Derek Brunson and Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza.