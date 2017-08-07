Report: Paige VanZant Dropping to Flyweight, Will Fight Jessica Eye

It appears that the UFC’s newest division is getting a top prospect.

According to a report by FloCombat, Paige VanZant will drop down to flyweight and take on Jessica Eye later this year at UFC 216. The event takes place October 7 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

VanZant (7-3) has won four of six in the UFC, but is coming off a loss this past December to Michelle Waterson. She did win her first three fights inside the Octagon.

Eye (11-6), meanwhile, is just 1-5 over her six fight UFC career. Eye is on a four-fight losing skid that includes defeats to former champion Miesha Tate, Julianna Pena and former title contenders Sara McMann and Bethe Correia.

The flyweight division will crown a champion through a tournament played out on The Ultimate Fighter 26 this year.