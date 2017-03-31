Report: Rampage Jackson’s Next Fight Will Take Place in UFC

By
Dana Becker
-
0
Quinton Jackson
Image Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Spike TV

According to Ariel Helwani, no matter the outcome of tonight’s Bellator 175 main event, Quinton “Rampage” Jackson will fight in the UFC next.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Jackson is scheduled to meet Muhammed “King Mo” Lawal in his second fight back with Bellator after a one-off appearance in the UFC. The former light heavyweight champion signed with Bellator back in 2013 and fought three times, including a win over Lawal.

After that fight, he returned to the UFC and defeated Fabio Maldonado in 2015. However, legal teams got involved, with Jackson’s side stating Bellator had breached the contract, allowing him to sign with the UFC.

Jackson made his Bellator return this past June, defeating Satoshi Ishii.

Bellator 175 airs on Spike at 9 p.m. ET.

LATEST NEWS

UFC Fighter Literally Begging on Street For Chance to Compete

0
Colby Covington has taken to the streets in hopes of getting a fight. The UFC welterweight contender isn't out searching for some random person to...
Ronda Rousey PPV

Stephanie McMahon: ‘I Would Love to Add Ronda Rousey’ to WWE Roster

0
Anyone who feels the interest in bringing Ronda Rousey to World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) has waned, should tell that to Stephanie McMahon. Rousey, who once...
Chris Weidman

Chris Weidman on Gegard Mousasi’s Ducking Accusations: ‘That’s Just The Balls on Him’

0
Chris Weidman and Gegard Mousasi will collide in just two weeks. Weidman, who is a former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title holder, battles "The...
Quinton Jackson

Report: Rampage Jackson’s Next Fight Will Take Place in UFC

0
According to Ariel Helwani, no matter the outcome of tonight's Bellator 175 main event, Quinton "Rampage" Jackson will fight in the UFC next. Correct. That's...
video

Tony Ferguson Demonstrates D’arce Choke on Former UFC Title Contender

0
During a recent episode of "UFC Tonight," lightweight contender Tony Ferguson stopped by to discuss his future. Ferguson, a former Ultimate Fighter winner, even...