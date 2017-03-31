Report: Rampage Jackson’s Next Fight Will Take Place in UFC

According to Ariel Helwani, no matter the outcome of tonight’s Bellator 175 main event, Quinton “Rampage” Jackson will fight in the UFC next.

Correct. That's according to both Rampage and Coker. UFC didn't respond when I asked for comment. He signed a deal w/ them at the end of '14 https://t.co/ARZKFGhnsn — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) March 31, 2017

Jackson is scheduled to meet Muhammed “King Mo” Lawal in his second fight back with Bellator after a one-off appearance in the UFC. The former light heavyweight champion signed with Bellator back in 2013 and fought three times, including a win over Lawal.

After that fight, he returned to the UFC and defeated Fabio Maldonado in 2015. However, legal teams got involved, with Jackson’s side stating Bellator had breached the contract, allowing him to sign with the UFC.

Jackson made his Bellator return this past June, defeating Satoshi Ishii.

Bellator 175 airs on Spike at 9 p.m. ET.