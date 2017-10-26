Report: Raquel Pennington Injured in Car Accident After Accepting Title Bout Against Amanda Nunes

Raquel Pennington will have to wait a little while longer to realize her dream.

Combate is reporting that Pennington agreed to an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women’s bantamweight title bout with champion Amanda Nunes. The bout was set to take place at UFC 219 on Dec. 30. It wasn’t meant to be as the report claims Pennington broke her leg in a car accident.

The accident is said to have taken place yesterday (Oct. 25) in Colorado. Further details aren’t available at this time. So far, UFC 219 is without a main event. There has been speculation that Conor McGregor will compete against Tony Ferguson or Nate Diaz in a lightweight title bout.

