Report: Robbie Lawler-Donald Cerrone Moved to UFC 214

By
Dana Becker
-
Photo Credit: BJPenn.com

After originally saying that Donald Cerrone would not be ready to fight later this month, UFC president Dana White has changed course.

According to a report by L.A. Times reporter Lance Pugmire, Cerrone and Robbie Lawler will square off in a key welterweight contest at UFC 214.

The bout was scheduled for this coming Saturday, but an infection in his blood led to “Cowboy” being forced to the sidelines. Cerrone is coming off a loss to Jorge Masvidal, while Lawler has not competed since dropping the UFC title last year.

UFC 214 takes place July 29 from the Honda Center in Anaheim. Jon Jones challenges Daniel Cormier for the light heavyweight title, Tyron Woodley defends his welterweight belt vs. Demian Maia and Cris Cyborg battles Tonya Evinger for the vacant featherweight strap that night.

