Report: Robbie Lawler vs. Donald Cerrone Set for July

According to a report by ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, officials are working on putting Robbie Lawler and Donald Cerrone together again for July in Las Vegas.

Hearing some very positive news on UFC re-booking Robbie Lawler vs. Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone in July in Las Vegas … — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) April 3, 2017

While no official date was mentioned by Okamoto, it would likely be part of International Fight Week in “Sin City” centered around the Fourth of July holiday.

Lawler (27-11) had his five-fight win streak snapped last July when he lost the UFC welterweight title to Tyron Woodley. He was rumored once before for a possible showdown with Cerrone, but opted to not take a fight through the rest of 2016 to recover from concussion-like symptoms.

Cerrone (32-8) suffered his first loss at welterweight when he was stopped by Jorge Masvidal in January. “Cowboy” had won four in a row, all via finish, since a loss to Rafael dos Anjos for the lightweight title.

UPDATE: UFC president Dana White has now confirmed the bout for UFC 213 on July 8 in Las Vegas.