Report: Ronda Rousey Finalizing Deal to Join WWE

Former UFC champion Ronda Rousey is in the final stages of reaching a deal with the WWE to become a pro wrestler.

According to a report by USA Today, Rousey and the pro wrestling promotion are nearing a deal that would likely put an end to any talks of a return to the UFC for the former Olympic medalist.

Rousey has been working out at the WWE’s High Performance Center in Florida and has already made a handful of appearances. Her friend, Shayna Baszler, was signed to a developmental deal earlier this year.

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping stated on UFC Tonight Wednesday that he is all for the move.

“I think it’s awesome,” he said. “I’m all for fighters having a successful career after they’re done with the Octagon. People think because it’s scripted, it’s easy. It’s not easy. All that traveling. And getting slammed on the floor takes its toll.”