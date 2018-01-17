Report: Rose Namajunas vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk 2 in The Works For UFC 223

An Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) stawweight title rematch may take place this spring.

TalkMMA first reported that Rose Namajunas is set to defend her 115-pound gold against Joanna Jedrzejczyk on April 7 at UFC 223. MMAFighting.com was later informed that the title rematch is being discussed, but hasn’t been finalized.

Back in November, Namajunas stunned the mixed martial arts world. She went into UFC 217 as the heavy underdog in her title bout against Jedrzejczyk. “Thug” Rose earned a first-round TKO victory to capture the strawweight title. That bout took place inside Madison Square Garden in New York City.

UFC 223 is set to take place inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.