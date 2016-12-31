Report: Rousey Earns $3 Million, Nunes $200k For UFC 207 Fight, Cruz/Garbrandt Purses

A lot of money will exchange hands after Friday night’s UFC 207: Nunes vs. Event pay-per-view event, the final UFC offering of their history-making 2016 calendar year.

According to figures released to MMAFighting.com via the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC), former UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Ronda Rousey earned a guaranteed fight purse of three million dollars, with the always lucrative pay-per-view points on top of the large base pay.

With the three million dollar guaranteed payday, Rousey ties the all-time UFC record for largest guaranteed purse paid to a fighter, equaling the mark set by two-division UFC World Champion “The Notorious” Conor McGregor earlier this year.

For her part, her opponent, reigning UFC 135-pound women’s champion Amanda Nunes earned a reported $200,000 fight purse ($100,000 to show, $100,000 for winning). Because she was the champion going into the event, Nunes will also enjoy some financial back-end participation from the pay-per-view sales generated by Friday’s show at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The MMA Fighting article with figures released by the NSAC also reports that former UFC Bantamweight Champion Dominick Cruz, who also had a share of participation in the back-end on the pay-per-view, earned a guaranteed fight purse of $350,000.

Team Alpha Male undefeated knockout artist and new UFC Bantamweight Champion Cody “No Love” Garbrandt earned a reported guaranteed fight purse of $200,000 for the biggest victory of his pro MMA career on Friday night.

