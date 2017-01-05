Report: Shogun Rua Vs. Gian Villante Slated For Brazilian Card

Mauricio “Shogun” Rua’s hopes of a late career resurgence will continue in Brazil, as multiple sources are reporting the former UFC light heavyweight champion will meet Gian Villante in March.

The two light heavyweights will be part of the “Fight Night” event from Fortaleza, Brazil that features Vitor Belfort vs. Kelvin Gastelum.

Rua (24-10) is on a two-fight win streak after besting both Antonio Rogerio Nogueria and Corey Anderson. The 35-year-old had dropped four of five at one point, including finishes at the hands of Ovince Saitn Preux, Dan Henderson and Chael Sonnen.

Villante (15-7) sports a 5-4 overall mark inside the Octagon. In December, Villante finished Saparbek Safarov to keep his trend of alternating wins and losses intact after a decision defeat to Ilir Latifi.