Report: Stefan Struve-Francis Ngannou Planned for UFC Fight Night: Stockholm

According to a report by MMA NYTT, heavyweights Stefan Struve and Francis Ngannou are tentatively being looked at for the upcoming Stockholm, Sweden “Fight Night” card.

The two would join the May 28 event from the Ericsson Globe that features Alexander Gustafsson vs. Glover Teixeira.

Struve (28-8) was set for a headline fight with former UFC champion Junior dos Santos, but surgery knocked him from the bout. He’s scored back-to-back wins over Antonio Silva and Daniel Omielanczuk since a loss to Jared Rosholt.

Ngannou (10-1) has won all five of his Octagon bouts, including a recent first round stoppage of former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski. He’s stopped all five of his recent foes.