Report: Stephen Thompson vs. Darren Till Set For Feb. 24 in England

It looks like a barn burner between Stephen Thompson and Darren Till is set for Feb. 24.

Lance Pugmire of the LA Times took to his Twitter account to reveal that Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White has confirmed a bout between Thompson and Till. The bout is set to be featured on a UFC on FOX card in England.

The UFC initially wanted to do a UFC on FOX card in Orlando. Instead, the UFC felt Till’s popularity was too good to pass up a card in England. Check out the tweets below:

“Dana White says he’s moving his UFC card from Orlando, moving it to England so popular Darren Till can fight Stephen Thompson. The date is Feb. 24 for Till-Wonderboy.”

