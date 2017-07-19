Report: Stipe Miocic-Cain Velasquez ‘In The Works’ For UFC 216

By
Dana Becker
-
Stipe Miocic
Image Credit: Getty Images

According to a report by MMAOddsBreaker.com, UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic will defend his title against Cain Velasquez.

The bout would take place at UFC 216 on October 7 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Miocic (17-2) won the title last year in Brazil when he finished Fabricio Werdum. The Cleveland native successfully defended the belt vs. Alistair Overeem late in 2016 and again earlier this year vs. Junior dos Santos.

Velasquez (14-2) is a former champion but has battled injuries over the past four years, fighting just twice. He earned a win back at UFC 200 over Travis Browne and was scheduled to meet Werdum before an injury scrapped the bout.

